Savory biscuits for grown-ups

Toasted Almond from Lark Fine Foods

The Essex company Lark Fine Foods is known for its Cookies for Grown-Ups — buttery shortbreads made in small batches and flavored with fennel or rosemary, studded with dried cherries, or a dark chocolate with a spicy kick. Another, laced with cured black olives, is more like a cracker. Owners Brooke Carroll and Elaine Peterson have broadened the selection to include a new line, Savory Biscuits. The rectangles are dusted with toasted nuts or seeds and French sea salt and come in three varieties: Toasted Almond, Black and White Sesame, and Tuscan Pizzetta ($8 for 6.3 ounces). Buttery and nutty, the Toasted Almond is the most flaky and delicate, while the Pizzetta has a pronounced flavor from Italian herbs and spices. They will upgrade a cheese plate, or might even become the main attraction. Any choice is a satisfying nibble with a glass of wine. Available at American Provisions, 613 East Broadway, South Boston, 617-269-6100; City Feed and Supply, 672 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-1700; Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-491-2244; A. Russo & Sons, 560 Pleasant St., Watertown, 617-923-1500; Common Crow Natural Market, 200 Eastern Ave., Gloucester, 978-283-1665, or go to www.larkfinefoods.com.