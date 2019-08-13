fb-pixel

Savory biscuits for grown-ups

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe correspondent,August 13, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Toasted Almond from Lark Fine Foods
Toasted Almond from Lark Fine Foods

The Essex company Lark Fine Foods is known for its Cookies for Grown-Ups — buttery shortbreads made in small batches and flavored with fennel or rosemary, studded with dried cherries, or a dark chocolate with a spicy kick. Another, laced with cured black olives, is more like a cracker. Owners Brooke Carroll and Elaine Peterson have broadened the selection to include a new line, Savory Biscuits. The rectangles are dusted with toasted nuts or seeds and French sea salt and come in three varieties: Toasted Almond, Black and White Sesame, and Tuscan Pizzetta ($8 for 6.3 ounces). Buttery and nutty, the Toasted Almond is the most flaky and delicate, while the Pizzetta has a pronounced flavor from Italian herbs and spices. They will upgrade a cheese plate, or might even become the main attraction. Any choice is a satisfying nibble with a glass of wine. Available at American Provisions, 613 East Broadway, South Boston, 617-269-6100; City Feed and Supply, 672 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-1700; Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-491-2244; A. Russo & Sons, 560 Pleasant St., Watertown, 617-923-1500; Common Crow Natural Market, 200 Eastern Ave., Gloucester, 978-283-1665, or go to www.larkfinefoods.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement