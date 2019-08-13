It’s a wrap: Tortillas made with quinoa flour

Maria and Ricardo’s, a Canton-based tortilla company, expanded its selection of tortillas and recently introduced one made with quinoa flour. Gluten-free and vegan, they’re oven-baked with avocado oil and free of artificial ingredients ($3.49 for 6). The quinoa adds protein and fiber. With an earthy flavor and nubby texture, the tortillas, 100 calories each, are especially sturdy to keep in fillings for a wrap or burrito, or to use like a flatbread for toppings. Influenced by their Mexican heritage, cousins Maria and Ricardo (with last names always kept under wraps) started the company 30 years ago. They sold the operation a decade ago, but the business continues to be run by a Mexican family. There are scores of ways to eat them. Available at Whole Foods Market locations. ANN TRIEGER KURLAND