Black Lamb is a rare beast: Equal parts elegance and comfort

Where to: Black Lamb, the new South End spot from the team behind Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, and No Relation.

Why: In the old Stephi’s on Tremont space, Black Lamb has a primo location and nicely splits the difference between culinary elegance and neighborly comfort.

The Back Story: Colin Lynch and crew — many of them alums of Barbara Lynch’s restaurant group — are slowly but surely colonizing the South End. They started with Italian restaurant Bar Mezzana, moved on to tiki bar Shore Leave and its open-secret sushi bar, No Relation, and now they’ve got an American bistro as well. What brings them all together? A deft way with crudo, sushi, and other raw fish dishes. Executive chef Chris Drown formerly worked at places including Hamersley’s Bistro and O Ya.