Black Lamb is a rare beast: Equal parts elegance and comfort
Where to: Black Lamb, the new South End spot from the team behind Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, and No Relation.
Why: In the old Stephi’s on Tremont space, Black Lamb has a primo location and nicely splits the difference between culinary elegance and neighborly comfort.
The Back Story: Colin Lynch and crew — many of them alums of Barbara Lynch’s restaurant group — are slowly but surely colonizing the South End. They started with Italian restaurant Bar Mezzana, moved on to tiki bar Shore Leave and its open-secret sushi bar, No Relation, and now they’ve got an American bistro as well. What brings them all together? A deft way with crudo, sushi, and other raw fish dishes. Executive chef Chris Drown formerly worked at places including Hamersley’s Bistro and O Ya.
What to Eat: Before you get into the menu, don’t miss the list of oysters and other raw-bar offerings: The scallops on a half-shell with truffle vinaigrette is transcendent, bright, and earthy. Then move on to heirloom tomato salads, lobster rolls, duck frites, and more. There’s pie on the dessert menu. Why don’t more places have pie on the dessert menu?
What to Drink: There’s an elegant little wine list with fun surprises (a few nice selections from Greece), a fine selection of local beers, and cocktail standards that are just different enough to be interesting. Clever non-alcoholic cocktails are available, too.
The Takeaway: Black Lamb promises to be a great local hangout for people who like to eat, from a team that knows what it’s doing.
571 Tremont St., South End, Boston, 617-982-6330, www.blacklambsouthend.com
