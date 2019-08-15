Grab-and-go at Dolce in the North End, and Burger Dive goes under

Coming soon: Revere is about to get a new restaurant. Dryft (500 Ocean Ave. at Chester Avenue) is part of 500 Ocean Avenue, an apartment community along the beach. Expect an oceanfront “Miami meets Boston” vibe, per a release, with seafood, steaks, and pasta. It’s slated to debut in September.

Openings: Grab-and-go café Dolce has debuted in the North End (272 Hanover St. at Parmenter Street) in the old Gigi Gelateria space, new from restaurateur Frank DePasquale ( Bricco, Mare ). Get cold cut sandwiches and pizza, plus focaccia and ciabatta baked at Bricco Salumeria . In the morning, grab bombolini with espresso. For dessert, gelato and cannoli. Visit from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.

Closings: Burger Dive has taken a dive, closing its doors in Somerville (702 Grand Union Blvd.). The restaurant served burgers, dogs, chicken sandwiches, and shakes in the shadow of the Christmas Tree Shops. On a happier note, a social media post from the restaurant (which also runs Papagayo nearby) states that they’re searching for a new location.

Seafood: Visit Row 34 (383 Congress St. at Boston Wharf Road) on Monday, Aug. 26, for a seafood extravaganza: Chef-owner Jeremy Sewall hosts Red’s Best president Jared Auerbach and cookbook author Annie Copps to discuss her newest work, “The Little Local Maine Cookbook.” They’ll talk about buying local, how to shop for seafood, and how to prepare their favorite summertime dishes; Copps will also sign her books. Tickets ($35) also include lobster and oyster dishes from Sewall. It starts at 6 p.m. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-little-love-for-local-seafood-tickets-67991914647.

Pop-ups: Tse Wei Lim of the late, lamented Journeyman restaurant in Union Square pops up at neighboring Tasting Counter’s wine bar (14 Tyler St. at Properzi Way) on Tuesday, Aug. 20, to serve Peranakan — a blend of Chinese, Indonesian, and Malaysian — small plates. Tasting Counter provides the spice-squelching drinks. The meal starts at 5 p.m.; no tickets required.

