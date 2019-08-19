Dried fruit that’s not overly sweet and fake

Even with all the glorious summer fruits making their seasonal appearances, sometimes dried fruits are a better solution. They’re less juicy and drippy and mostly squish-proof when packing for summer hikes, camping, and long, hot car and plane rides. But don’t grab the kind of cloyingly overly-sweetened dried fruit that is treated with sulfur dioxide (a food preservative used primarily for color retention). At Fastachi, seller of roasted nuts, nut butters, chocolates, and more, owners Souren and Susan Etyemezian stock the shelves with a tempting variety of organic and natural dried fruits that have no sugar or chemicals added. Try the organic pineapple rings (the best dried pineapple ever!), mango slices, and banana coins. Their colors aren’t as bright, but their flavors are true. Also natural (but not organic) are lightly crisp sour apple rings, sliced peaches, and orange slices. (Prices range from $5.50 to $10.50 for 3 to 7 ounces.) After just a few chewy bites you’ll be convinced that these natural choices are the best tasting and best for you. Available at Fastachi, with locations at 598 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown; 24 Church St., Wellesley; 83 Charles St., Boston; and Prudential Center, 800 Boylston St., Boston; or call 617-924-8787. www.fastachi.com