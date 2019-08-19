Recipe: Bake brown sugar slice-and-bake cookies at a moment’s notice

Slice-and-bake cookies are just right for anyone who likes to have fresh cookies at a moment’s notice, perhaps because you’ve got a pint of ripe berries looking for an accompaniment. The dough is made ahead, shaped into bricks, wrapped in foil, and refrigerated for up to 24 hours or frozen for a month (you’ll need to defrost the frozen logs overnight in the fridge). When you want to serve cookies, slice and bake them. This simple brown sugar dough, filled with walnuts, is lightly spiced with ground nutmeg. The nuts should be finely chopped so you can cut the logs easily into smooth slices. On the baking sheet, give the slices a little room to spread as they bake. Think of slice-and-bake cookies as just a little more work than buying cookies — and far more satisfying.

Advertisement

1¾ cups flour ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup packed light brown sugar 1 egg ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ½ cup walnuts, finely chopped Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg to blend them.

2. In an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until well blended. Beat in the egg and vanilla. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, blend in the flour mixture and walnuts. The batter will be stiff.

3. On a lightly floured counter, divide the dough in half. Shape each into a brick that is about 5 inches long and 1¾ inches wide. Wrap each in foil. Chill for 2 hours or until firm.

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

5. With a sharp knife, cut each brick into ¼-inch slices. Arrange them on the parchment about 1½ inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.

6. Transfer the sheets to wire racks to cool for 5 minutes. With a spatula, transfer the cookies from the paper to the racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container. Jean Kressy

Advertisement

Jean Kressy can be reached at jeankressy@comcast.net.