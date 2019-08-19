Recipe: For a spicy twist on egg salad sandwiches, add chipotle, paprika, and lime to the mayo

Perhaps the easiest summer lunch of all is egg salad. In this spicy twist on the classic, chipotle, cumin, paprika, lime, and olives are added to the eggs with the mayo. Heap it on toasted country bread and top with bacon and cilantro. You can also add avocado, shrimp, or bacon, or use this salad to fill avocado halves.

1. Bring a saucepan of water to a boil, add the eggs, and cook for 11 minutes. With tongs, transfer the eggs to a bowl of cold water and let the cold tap run into the bowl while you gently tap the eggs with the back of a spoon. Remove a strip of shell from each one and return them to the cold water until they are cool. Peel the eggs and dry them thoroughly with paper towels.

2. Meanwhile, in a dry skillet over medium-low heat, toast the chile powder and cumin, stirring constantly, for 1 minute or until aromatic; cool.

3. In a bowl with a potato masher, mash the eggs until they are coarsely chopped. With a rubber spatula, gently fold in the mayonnaise, chile mixture, paprika, salt, vinegar, lime juice, and olives.

4. In a dry skillet, fry the bacon until it is golden brown; drain on paper towels. Crumble the bacon.

5. Spoon the egg salad on the bread. Top with bacon and cilantro. Lisa Yockelson

