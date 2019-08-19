Recipe: Ripe tomatoes, pickling cukes, and crispy croutons are tossed together in this panzanella

In my own kitchen, panzanella takes a sharp turn into modern times. It’s summer and my farm-stand bag is full of freshly picked produce. I cut unsliced country bread into large cubes and because I like the texture of crusty rather than wet bread, I toast them until they’re very dry, then toss them with large and small tomatoes, Persian or pickling cucumbers, radishes, red onion, scallions, plenty of basil, and a Dijon vinaigrette. After a few minutes, the cubes do absorb some of the dressing and the juices in the bowl, so they lose their snap, but they never collapse. There’s lots of crunch in the salad and plenty of summer’s sweet tastes. Use it as a side for something you just grilled — swordfish, shrimp on skewers, pork tenderloin — or make it supper on its own with fresh mozzarella or goat cheese. No instructions here for serving with rustic bread. It’s already in the bowl.

Traditional recipes for panzanella, the tomato and bread salad from Tuscany, call for stale unsalted bread that is soaked in water, sometimes mixed with a little vinegar, squeezed out, and tossed with ripe tomatoes. Olive oil, a little onion, and basil are the only other additions to the classic. I had a delicious version after watching a chef in Tuscany make it with burstingly ripe local tomatoes and the village bread. I could imagine his grandmother preparing the exact dish.

Advertisement

Panzenella

Serves 4 generously

DRESSING

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 clove garlic, crushed Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup olive oil

1. In a bowl, whisk the vinegar, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper.

2. Gradually whisk in the olive oil until the dressing emulsifies. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

SALAD

4 ounces (about ½ loaf) crusty unsliced rustic bread, cut into 1-inch cubes and left out for several hours Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste 2 medium or 1 large ripe tomato, cored and cut into thin slices 1 pint mixed colored cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large 3 Persian or small pickling cucumbers, thinly sliced 4 radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced 4 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced ¼ red onion, very thinly sliced 1 cup fresh basil leaves

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, sprinkle the bread cubes with olive oil. With your hands, turn the bread to coat it all over, adding more oil, if necessary. Sprinkle with salt. Spread them in one layer on the sheet. Toast them in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, turning several times, until they are golden on some sides and very firm to the touch. Leave to cool.

Advertisement

3. Meanwhile in a bowl large enough to hold all the salad ingredients, layer the medium or large tomato and the cherry tomatoes with salt; set aside for 10 minutes for the tomatoes to release their juices.

4. Add the cucumbers, radishes, scallions, red onion, and bread cubes. Stir gently.

5. Add the dressing and basil and stir again. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Sheryl Julian

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.