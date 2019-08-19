A soap dispenser you don’t need your dirty hands to pump

(Jon Jones)

The special advantage of Joseph Joseph’s Presto Hygienic soap dispenser ($15) is you don’t need your hands to pump it. This is no small matter when the reason you’re washing your hands is they’re messy with poultry drippings, cookie batter, meat ball mixture, whatever, that you don’t want to get on the pump. Instead, the dispenser’s curved, stainless steel head is designed to let your forearm, wrist, or elbow do the pumping. The dispenser holds about 8½ ounces; it has a window that shows when it’s getting low, a fill-line to use when you’re adding soap, and a nonslip base to hold it in place. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Kitchenwitch, 671 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-6800; and Utilities, 393 Commercial St., Provincetown, 508-487-6800.