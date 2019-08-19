At Via Lago, dinner is great, but lunch is the true scene

You’ll find all this plus chummy service at Via Lago in Lexington Center. The spacious café and catering business is run by Alan Jick. Jick’s brother, Dave, is the “Dave” behind that fresh pasta, hence the handsome selection.

LEXINGTON — Do you crave an exceptional grab-and-go breakfast beyond a mere bagel? How about a towering, meaty, fairly priced sandwich with a side of crispy thin fries, ready in minutes? Perhaps a tranquil evening meal of pan-seared halibut or grilled shrimp tostadas? Oh, and what about a few trays of Somerville favorite Dave’s Fresh Pasta, perfect to have on hand for a rainy day?

Dinner is comforting, with internationally themed menus that change regularly, skipping across cuisines, along with a healthy assortment of pastas and salads. Entrees rarely tipple over $25. It’s a wholesome value and a hearty candlelit meal, the kind of place where you’re not going to Google the ingredients once you get home or wonder why your cocktail contains hitherto unknown herbs or scientifically generated foams. At breakfast, line up for a $4.50 egg roll-up accessorized with spinach, tomato, lox, capers, sausage, or bacon; pancakes (plain or blueberry, also $4.50, plus real maple syrup); and omelettes ($5.50 and up).

But midday is the true scene. In a lunch-scape that has grown rife with assembly-line burritos and grain bowls; smoothie bars and juiceries; ordering by app and cooking by robot; well, Via Lago is a salty throwback to a simpler time, when the guy at the cash register might inquire about your new haircut or volunteer information about his recent doctor’s appointment. Everyone is pals here.

Lunchtime often means lines at Via Lago. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Go through the dining room, past the bar, and head to the back (there’s also a side door, but you might end up on the wrong end of a traffic jam). Yes, there will be a line. Busy yourself choosing a beverage from the cooler (ahem, peach Snapple). Once called on, shout your selection from a chalkboard menu. One of the nice things about Via Lago is that there are more than mere sandwiches here. On one recent visit, specials included three types of soup (watermelon gazpacho!), chicken chili, grilled shrimp salad, and barbecued pulled pork. Plus, a display case of cold plates: a golden tub of curried cous-cous; a salad of cold Thai chicken and peanuts; and jauntily ripe, plump avocados stuffed with diced tomatoes and feta.

Did I mention that you can also get Mexican food here? It is one of Via Lago’s peculiar charms. No, this isn’t exactly Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham, but if you’d like your meat in burrito, taco, or quesadilla form, they’re happy to oblige. I prefer the traditional sandwiches ($8 or so), though, hot or cold. The turkey Reuben is fat and glistening, shimmering with rolls of meat practically sweating Russian dressing. A simple grilled cheese and tomato is a revelation — buttery white bread, a generous helping of American cheese dripping out the edges like taffy, thinly sliced tomato, pressed together in a triangular grease bomb. A side of just-salty-enough fries with ketchup, and you’ve got yourself the diner meal of your dreams.

A grilled steak burrito at Via Lago. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Place your order, pay, scramble for a table or send a companion to do your bidding — people like to settle in a while, so try to arrive before noon — and relax. Yes, things might be a little haphazard (do the older gents with the long-forgotten salads really need to take up a spacious booth for two full hours? Well, maybe.). But in time, a real human will walk your plate back to your table, no buzzers, apps, or technology of any kind required. Just eye contact.

Via Lago, 1845 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, 781-861-6174, www.vialagocatering.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @kcbaskin.