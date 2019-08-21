Say hello to Shy Bird and soon-to-arrive Orfano

Openings: Shy Bird has landed in Cambridge (1 Broadway at Third Street). The all-day neighborhood rotisserie and bar is helmed by Andrew Holden, also a force behind poultry specialist Branch Line in Watertown and Eastern Standard in the Fenway. Holden wants the cafe to be “accessible and affordable,” he says, with entrees under $20. At breakfast, enjoy eggs and cheese on a Portuguese bun and scrambled egg bowls with rotisserie meats; at lunch, try rotisserie pork shoulder or rotisserie turkey, Swiss, and pickled pepper aioli on Iggy’s ciabatta; lunch plates with dark or light meat chicken with dipping sauces; or brisket crepes. Dinnertime brings half or whole roasted chickens, clam toast, and artichoke dip. “Plus lots of wine at night — fresh and juicy Beaujolais is so classic, you can’t go wrong,” he says.

Italian-American restaurant Orfano (1391 Boylston St. at Brookline Avenue) is slated to open next week in the Fenway, the latest from restaurateurs Tiffani Faison and Kelly Walsh. It joins siblings Sweet Cheeks (barbecue), Tiger Mama (Southeast Asian), and Fool’s Errand (cocktails and heavy appetizers). This is their swankiest concept, with a midcentury spin — portraits of Sophia Loren, golden chandeliers — though Faison has gamely recommended breadsticks as one of her favorite menu items. Creative culinary director Michele Carter comes from Barbara Lynch’s Gruppo. Sip martinis prepared tableside alongside fusilli a la vodka, smoked roasted prime rib, and cannoli from a white cardboard box. Faison spent her early days cooking Italian food at Rocca in the South End.