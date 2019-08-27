Drink your colors. Orange wines make it easy.

Orange wines are just the ticket when it comes to dimensional grip and intriguing color. Despite the category’s name, citrus fruit has nothing to do with these bottles. The moniker describes a winemaking technique whereby the skins and juice of white grapes are fermented together, lending texture and hue to the finished product. Often grouped under the header of “skin-contact” or “skin-macerated” whites, these pours range from pale yellow, to coppery, to shades of brooding amber.

In late summer, an embarrassment of riches from local fields beckon, spilling forth from baskets and stacked high in market crates. As you consider nature’s bounty of flavors, colors, and scents, don’t forget texture — especially in what you drink.

Advertisement

You’ll often hear that this approach treats white grapes as if they were red. To make red wine, the skins and juice of red grapes ferment together. In traditional white winemaking, on the other hand, the skins of white grapes are separated from the juice immediately after pressing, and that juice ferments on its own. Grape skins, where pigments and textural components reside, lend interest whether they mingle with the juice for a short or long time.

Three Old World producers craft orange wines that provide a glimpse into the vastly diverse category. In Slovenia’s Goriška Brda, Bordeaux-trained winemaker Jean Michel Morel, who married into the Kabaj family, crafts a robust yet lithe style from the rebula grape. It’s known as ribolla gialla in Italy, whose border is just a few miles to the west. In Italy’s Langhe, Fausto and Cinzia Cellario work with local Piedmontese grapes, including nascetta and arneis, to make a light-on-its-feet style that’s perfect for sipping in the great outdoors. In Tyrnavos, Greece, in the shadow of Mount Olympus, Stergios Papras takes the native grape roditis, grown by his brother and son, and vinifies it into a tangy, distinctive pour.

Advertisement

All three wines offer taste-the-rainbow hues, subtle earthiness, and a hint of appetizing texture that’s excellent with all of the peak-season produce on your summer table.

Kabaj Rebula 2014 Brassy and vivid in hue, this mature beauty offers baked apricot and tea on the nose, leading to a palate that’s minerally and high-toned, full of appetizing tang, weight, and gentle grip. Fermented on the skins 10 days followed by two years in neutral French barrique. 13 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Around $29. At Wine & Cheese Cask, Somerville, 617-623-8656; Vinodivino, Brookline, 617-879-9400.

Poderi Cellario “È Orange” With soft peachiness, white floral, and some gentle funk on the nose, this pale, slightly cloudy sipper offers tart, bright acidity, saltiness, and just a whisper of texture. About a week of skin contact in stainless steel, then aged in clay amphora. 12.5 ABV. Around $22 for 1 liter. At American Provisions, Dorchester, 617-514-4599; Albert’s Market, Cambridge, 617-491-0288.

Papras Bio Wines “Pleiades” 2018 This straw yellow, slightly cloudy pour communicates crushed peach, baked pineapple, and chalk, pointing to a lightly tactile mouthful of minerality, salinity, and lemony pith and spritz. Fermented just shy of a month with skins and some stems, followed by brief aging in neutral oak. 11.5 percent ABV. Around $25. At Social Wines, Cambridge, 617-225-0400; Social Wines, South Boston, 617-268-2974.

Advertisement

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com