Get festive and fancy with flowers in your flute

It would be a surprise to find a sweet, crimson hibiscus flower in the bottom of your flute of bubbly — or tucked in a salad, or atop a dessert. Wild Hibiscus Flower Co. from Australia bottles small, edible hibiscus flowers in sweet syrup that are particularly fun for parties ($8.99 to $9.99 for 11). Firm but pliant, and not delicate, they have a raspberry flavor with the slight tartness of rhubarb. Turn them inside out and they become star-shaped. The flowers grow without pesticides across the Australasian belt and are hand-packed into jars with only cane sugar and water. As a bonus, use a splash of the rich syrup in cocktails, mocktails, or to add fruitiness to vinaigrette, or anything that could be enlivened by a touch of its sweet berry zing — which may be almost everything. Available at Total Wine & More locations, or go to www.wildhibiscus.com or amazon.com. ANN TRIEGER KURLAND