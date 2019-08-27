Recipe: Char cabbage wedges on the grill before mixing them with spicy mayo for this slaw

You can use all green cabbage, or all red, or a combination, as we do here. Grill both cut sides of the cabbage wedges until they are quite charred, but don’t leave them on the grill so long that they cook through. The cabbage should still have some bite; then cool and slice the wedges into thin strips. Toss the warm cabbage with cilantro, mint, and dressing and top it with a handful of chopped cashews. Serve as a side to grilled tofu, chicken, or beef.

Blackening cabbage quarters on the grill before shredding them for slaw softens the texture slightly and adds a complex, smoky flavor that makes the dish more satisfying. While the grill heats, prepare a simple mayonnaise-based dressing with lime, Asian fish sauce, sriracha, and ginger.

Charred cabbage slaw

Serves 6

DRESSING

½ cup mayonnaise Juice of 4 limes 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce 1 tablespoon sriracha or other chile-garlic sauce 1 piece (1-inch) ginger, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 4 scallions, thinly sliced 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 2 tablespoons roasted sesame seeds

1. In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, fish sauce, sriracha or other chile-garlic sauce, ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame oil, and sesame seeds.

2. Stir well. Refrigerate until using.

CABBAGE

Canola oil (for the grill) ½ green cabbage, halved to make 2 wedges ½ red cabbage, halved to make 2 wedges 3 tablespoons canola oil Salt and pepper, to taste 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro ½ cup chopped fresh mint ½ cup roasted cashews, chopped

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grates with oil.

2. Rub the green and red cabbage wedges with the 3 tablespoons canola oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Place the cabbage on the grill, cut sides down. Grill for 5 minutes. Turn to the other cut sides and grill for 5 to 7 minutes more, or until both cut sides are quite blackened but the cabbage is not cooked through. Remove from the grill and leave to cool.

4. Core the cabbage and cut it into thin strips.

5. In a bowl, toss the cabbage with the dressing, cilantro, and mint. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with cashews. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Karoline Boehm Goodnick can be reached at kboehmgoodnick@gmail.com.