Recipe: Char cabbage wedges on the grill before mixing them with spicy mayo for this slaw

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,August 27, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Charred cabbage slaw
Blackening cabbage quarters on the grill before shredding them for slaw softens the texture slightly and adds a complex, smoky flavor that makes the dish more satisfying. While the grill heats, prepare a simple mayonnaise-based dressing with lime, Asian fish sauce, sriracha, and ginger.

You can use all green cabbage, or all red, or a combination, as we do here. Grill both cut sides of the cabbage wedges until they are quite charred, but don’t leave them on the grill so long that they cook through. The cabbage should still have some bite; then cool and slice the wedges into thin strips. Toss the warm cabbage with cilantro, mint, and dressing and top it with a handful of chopped cashews. Serve as a side to grilled tofu, chicken, or beef.

KAROLINE BOEHM GOODNICK

Serves 6

DRESSING

½cup mayonnaise
Juice of 4 limes
2tablespoons Asian fish sauce
1tablespoon sriracha or other chile-garlic sauce
1piece (1-inch) ginger, finely chopped
1clove garlic, finely chopped
4scallions, thinly sliced
2teaspoons toasted sesame oil
2tablespoons roasted sesame seeds

1. In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, fish sauce, sriracha or other chile-garlic sauce, ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame oil, and sesame seeds.

2. Stir well. Refrigerate until using.

CABBAGE

Canola oil (for the grill)
½green cabbage, halved to make 2 wedges
½red cabbage, halved to make 2 wedges
3tablespoons canola oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1cup chopped fresh cilantro
½cup chopped fresh mint
½cup roasted cashews, chopped

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grates with oil.

2. Rub the green and red cabbage wedges with the 3 tablespoons canola oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Place the cabbage on the grill, cut sides down. Grill for 5 minutes. Turn to the other cut sides and grill for 5 to 7 minutes more, or until both cut sides are quite blackened but the cabbage is not cooked through. Remove from the grill and leave to cool.

4. Core the cabbage and cut it into thin strips.

5. In a bowl, toss the cabbage with the dressing, cilantro, and mint. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with cashews. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Karoline Boehm Goodnick can be reached at kboehmgoodnick@gmail.com.