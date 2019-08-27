Recipe: Matbucha, the North African tomato-pepper spread, is sweet and spicy

The name matbucha (pronounced mott-bu-chah) means “cooked salad” in Arabic. The dish, which can be part of a mezze, is said to have originated in Morocco and goes by various names in North Africa and the Middle East. Wherever peppers and tomatoes grow, cooks prepare similar versions, among them zacusca in Romania (with eggplant), lutenitsa in Bulgaria (also with eggplant), and pindjur in the Balkans. Matbucha has a saucy, jammy quality. Some instructions call for cutting up the vegetables and putting them right into a skillet to simmer, but if you char them first, either under a broiler, directly on a stovetop gas flame, or on the grill, you’ll get a more intense flavor. These instructions are for the broiler. Plum tomatoes have the most pulp and least liquid; if you use regular tomatoes, you’ll need to simmer them longer than the 50 minutes called for here (they may need 20 to 30 minutes more). You’re looking for all excess liquid in the pan to evaporate, and for the mixture to thicken and turn a little sweet and spicy, and deeply aromatic. Serve with pita or thick slices of toast.

Advertisement

6 plum tomatoes, cored and halved 1 jalapeno or other small hot chile pepper, cored, seeded, and halved 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and halved 2 cloves garlic, halved ½ red onion, cut into ½-inch slices Olive oil (for sprinkling) 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 teaspoon sugar Salt, to taste 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley or cilantro (for garnish) 2 pita rounds, cut into pieces (for serving) Olives (for serving)

1. Set a rack 2-inches from the element. Turn on the broiler. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, set the tomatoes, jalapeno, and red bell pepper cut sides down. Add the garlic and red onion. Sprinkle with olive oil.

3. Slide the baking sheet under the broiler and broil for 15 minutes, moving the tomatoes and pepper around on the sheet halfway through cooking, so they char evenly (keep them cut sides down), or until all the vegetables are blackened. Remove from the oven, cover with foil, and set aside to cool. (This will make them easier to peel.)

Advertisement

4. Pull off and discard the skins from the tomatoes, jalapeno, and bell pepper. Chop them coarsely. Chop the garlic and onion. Transfer to a bowl with the juices from the baking sheet.

5. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the paprika, cumin, coriander, and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Tip the tomato mixture into the pan — it may sputter — and bring to a boil. Add the sugar and salt.

6. Lower the heat and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 50 minutes, or until all the liquid evaporates from the pan and the mixture turns thick and chunky. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or crushed red pepper, if you like.

7. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and parsley. Serve with pita and olives. Sheryl Julian

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.