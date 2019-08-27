Savor the last days of summer with a clambake. Here’s how.

People may consider Delancey a clambake professional. He’s owner of the Lobster Trap in Bourne, which entertained 1,500 people on Memorial Day alone. Delancey started working at the restaurant and fish market in 1998 and bought it seven years later.

Dave Delancey describes the ideal day at the beach: sunbathing, playing in the surf, enjoying time with family and friends, and then retiring to a backyard clambake filled with lobsters, clams, and creamy chowder. Maybe even a few ice cold IPAs for the adults. The clambake is a quintessential New England festivity, and it’s an impressive (and easy!) way to cook an elaborate meal for a large group.

The traditional clambake involves layering seafood and its accompaniments on top of a heap of fresh seaweed, all of this sitting on a bed of hot — but not flaming — coals. This mountain of shellfish, vegetables, and seaweed is covered by a blanket of saltwater-soaked-canvas that’s sealed in place by sand and regularly misted with salt water to stay moist. But for those of us without access to an abundance of seaweed, seawater, and a bonfire permit, there are easier ways to clambake that still serve up incredibly fresh seafood. Here’s how to savor the final days of summer.

The ingredients

The beauty of the clambake is its adaptability. You can cater to just about any need: gluten-free, dairy-free, fussy eaters, and even keto (is that still a thing?). Even Delancey’s tastes continue to evolve after 22 years of clambakes; his current menu is not one-size-fits-all. The foundation of his clambakes is constructed of lobsters, steamers, chowder, corn-on-the-cob, and a lot of salt and butter — everything else is contingent on personal preferences. Hot dogs and sausages are the perfect addition for those with a seafood aversion, potatoes are an inexpensive sustenance, and shrimp adds a sophisticated flair.

As for the specifics, Delancey prefers 1½-pound hard shell lobsters. Although the influx of soft shell lobsters in July and August make them the less expensive option during the summer months, hard shell lobsters yield more meat and are less messy due to the lesser amount of seawater they hold in their shells. It’s worth noting that lobster poundage can be a bit misleading — 5 pounds of live lobsters yields just 1 pound of meat.

Plan to purchase about 1 pound of steamers for each person who likes them. Delancey recommends looking for “mudders.” For those of us without 22 years of clambaking experience, they’re the ones with the darker, harder shells. Mudders are preferable as they are durable and live a bit longer than other options, which is crucial as the steamers should be alive until it’s time to throw them in the stock pot. They should be responsive to the touch; give them a poke and you’ll see the neck climb back into the shell. Most markets will soak and purge the steamers for a day to remove all of the gritty sand.

Most markets will soak and purge the steamers for a day to remove all of the gritty sand.

Now we’re cookin’

There are two primary ways of cooking the lobsters: steaming and grilling. Each method has its unique advantages, and both produce delicious grub. Delancey’s method of steaming the lobsters involves opening a bottle of chardonnay — one glass for the food, the other two glasses for the cook — and that might give it a slight edge.

Place a 30- to 40-quart stock pot over medium-high heat. Thoroughly coat the base of the pot with olive oil and then layer your ingredients: potatoes should be at the bottom, then salt and pepper, sausages, clams, mussels, shrimp, and finally the lobsters. Pour roughly 2 cups of white wine (chardonnay is traditional) or beer over the top of the ingredients. Cover the pot securely and keep over medium-high heat until steam begins to escape from the lid, about 12 to 17 minutes. Immediately reduce the heat to medium and cook for another 15 minutes. It’s important that you never remove the lid — even just to peak — during the entire cooking process.

Delancey recommends omitting corn from the stockpot and tossing it on the grill instead. He prepares a decadent sauce out of cream, butter, salt, and pepper to drizzle over the hot corn. This can be thrown together in a small saucepan over low heat by playing with the ingredients until reaching the desired texture and seasoning to taste.

Should you face space constraints or just want to try something new, grilling has become the newest clambake trend. Split the lobsters’ bodies in half lengthwise. Delancey recommends rubbing a little olive oil and salt and pepper over the bodies. The lobsters will have to cook for approximately 10 minutes on the grill, never turning them after placing them right-side up on the preheated medium-high grill. To accompany the lobsters, use a blender to create a fresh basil lemon butter. Slowly add minced fresh basil and freshly squeezed lemon juice to the softened butter until you reach the desired intensity of flavors.

While the grill is still hot, there are plenty of other sides that can be prepared. Onions, roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled chaurice or linguica — these can all be prepared separately or combined as a hearty side dish.

However you’re cooking the lobsters, invest in a trustworthy thermometer and make sure they reach an internal temperature of 160 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

For those local to Cape Cod, the Lobster Trap also offers a “clambake-to-go.” With just 24 hours notice, the fish market will prepare any quantity of lobsters, steamers, corn on the cob, clam chowder, and a variety of other sides for pickup.

Sips

What goes best with a plate full of fresh seafood is highly subjective. Delancey likes a citrusy IPA or an unoaked chardonnay. Margaritas also go with just about everything in the summer. Again, the magic of the clambake is truly in its adaptability to individual preferences — but there’s no doubt that I’ll be serving my Labor Day Weekend clambake with a pitcher of homemade basil margaritas.

