Two local contestants on a very Brady episode of ‘Chopped’

In the “Chopped” episode, the show’s four amateur cook contestants must prepare an appetizer, entree, and dessert using a basket of mystery ingredients for each 30-minute round. According to the Food Network, the first basket contains Hawaiian ingredients as a tribute to the Brady family’s notorious vacation to the Aloha State, a creepy-crawly lurks in the entree basket, and popcorn and a tropical drink are reserved for dessert.

If you enjoy watching competitive cooking shows and hold a special place in your heart for “The Brady Bunch,” then tune into the Food Network’s “Chopped” TV show next Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. Two Boston-area home cooks will be competing and (gasp!) “Brady Bunch” characters Greg, Jan, and Bobby (Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, and Mike Lookinland, respectively) will be guest judges.

Meet the two local contestants: East Boston resident Emily Trotochaud, 26, pasta maker and teacher, former potter, and now marketing and social media manager for Golden Cannoli in Chelsea; and Sang Park, 58, of Swampscott, a thermal systems engineer who designs space telescopes for NASA (and who’s old enough to have grown up watching the Brady clan).

Last December, Trotochaud applied for the show on a whim and couldn’t believe her luck when she arrived in New York for filming this past April. Two years ago the artist turned from pottery to pasta when she committed to making fresh pasta for 100 days as part of Instagram’s #The100DayProject. (Check out her website www.100daysofpasta.com.) Sang believes it’s his unusual and highly technical job that attracted the show’s casting agents. He’s also a competent home cook with a competitive streak. “To me, the competing part was really exciting,” he says. Preparing the ingredients, cooking, and racing to finish the dishes “was a real rush.”

Both contestants say that being on the show was an incredible lifetime experience. “It was like a culinary dream come true to be in such an iconic kitchen with the iconic actors from ‘The Brady Bunch’ as judges,” gushes Trotochaud. Sang says, “It makes me look at ingredients in a different way. What’s good about cooking in Boston is all the diverse ingredients that are available to us.” Neither were able to divulge the outcome of the show. You’ll just have to watch.

