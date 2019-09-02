Brown sugar should stay soft. This canister can help

(OXO)

The brown sugar canister ($11.99) from OXO’s POP container line is a convenient way to store brown sugar (or confectioners sugar, coffee, rice, etc.). The clear, BPA-free container, which holds one pound of brown sugar, has a clean, practical look and is designed to take minimal space. A special feature is an airtight seal which is activated by pressing a button in the center of the lid; to open, press again. To accompany the container, OXO has the new brown sugar saver ($4.99), a terra cotta disc that attaches under the container lid and keeps the sugar fresh. To use, soak the disc about 15 minutes, pat dry, and snap in place. The sugar won’t stay soft indefinitely; if it starts to harden, give the disc another soak. The canister comes apart to wash. Available at The Baker’s Pin, 34 Bridge St., Northampton, 413-586-7978; Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road,

Acton, 978-263-1955; TAGS Hardware, Porter Square Shopping

Center, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711; and Utilities,

393 Commercial St., Provincetown, 508-487-6800.

JEAN KRESSY