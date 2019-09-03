Like having your very own mixologist

You’re planning a dinner party and aim to start the night with an inventive cocktail. Or sometimes you get tired of the bar scene and hanker to concoct a boozy libation at home. American Cocktail Co. sells mixers made with unique blends of fresh and high-quality ingredients created by notable mixologists ($12 for 16 ounces). One is Brian Van Flandern’s Smokin’ Margarita mix made with organic limes, chipotle chili powder, and hickory salt. Add your own tequila, whiskey, or vodka. The award-winning Van Flandern may not be a household name, but the Food Network calls him America’s top mixologist. Another choice is Gaz Regan’s Salted Espresso, a blend of espresso, vanilla, star anise, citrus oil, and cinnamon, which is suited for vodka, rum, or bourbon. Regan is a former New York City bartender, columnist, and author of books about bartending and spirits. The New York-based company was founded six years ago by Christopher Wirth, who worked at The Jefferson Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Massimiliano Matté, a famed barman who has collaborated with chefs like Alain Ducasse and Daniel Boulud. At first, Wirth and Matté produced small batch mixes for high-end restaurants but later developed a line for retail shelves. Other choices are their creations — Spicy Ginger Mule, a bit fiery and zesty, and Pomegranate Jewel, with pomegranate, lemon, and orange juices — both befitting for vodka and tequila. Cheers to much pleasure without fuss. Available at Urban Grape: 303 Columbus Ave, Boston, 857-250-2509; Cellar Door, 1 N. Main St., Ipswich, 978-356-9463; Bed Bath Beyond, 84 Worcester Road, Framingham, 508-879-7182, and 65 Independence Drive, Hyannis, 508-957-8901; or go to www.americancocktailco

.com. ANN TRIEGER KURLAND