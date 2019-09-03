Recipe: Make this blondie cake your go-to dessert recipe this fall

If you’ve decided to bake with your kids this fall, this may become your go-to recipe. A blondie batter studded with mini chocolate chips is baked in a tart pan or ordinary layer cake pan to make a round you can cut into wedges. The edges are crunchy and the center stays moist, and it makes an easy dessert with a scoop of ice cream. You can also cut extra thin wedges for the lunch box.

Butter (for the pan) Flour (for the pan) 1¼ cups flour ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 2 eggs ½ cup dark brown sugar 3 tablespoons granulated sugar 10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) butter, melted and cooled to tepid 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1¼ cups miniature semisweet chocolate chips 1 cup walnuts, chopped Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 9-inch fluted tart pan with a removable base, taking care to get into the fluted depressions. Or, butter and flour an 8½-to-9-inch round layer cake pan; line the bottom with a circle of parchment paper. Set either on a rimmed baking sheet .

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer at medium speed, beat the eggs and brown and granulated sugar for 2 minutes. Reduce the speed to medium-low and beat in the butter for 1 minute. Increase the speed to medium and beat for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the batter is lightly creamy.

4. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, add the flour mixture in 2 additions, mixing just until incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl often with a rubber spatula.

5. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a large rubber spatula, stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts.

6. Spoon the dough into the tart pan or cake pan. Use an offset metal spatula or rubber spatula to smooth the top. Transfer the pan to the oven.

7. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cake rises and sets, and the top is lightly golden.

8. If using the tart pan, carefully lift the entire tart pan off of the baking sheet and set it on a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes. Set the tart pan on a small bowl so the rim falls away. Return the base with the cake to the cooling rack. If using the layer cake pan, set it on a rack to cool for 10 to 12 minutes. Carefully invert onto a platter, peel off the paper, then set the cake right-side up on the rack to cool completely.

9. Sprinkle the cake with confectioners’ sugar. Cut into triangular pieces. Lisa Yockelson

Lisa Yockelson can be reached at Bakinggirlauthor@gmail.com.