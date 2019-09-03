Recipe: Rice-noodle bowls with chicken and broccoli use just a few ingredients and high heat

While summer might feel like it’s gone in a blink, the September transition — new teachers, new classmates, new routines — can feel drawn-out and bumpy. The upside of a return to school-year patterns, though, is that it’s easier to predict which nights everyone in the family will be home for dinner. For those weeknight evenings when you’re together but cranky from all the change in the air, take it easy and lean on simple dishes like this stir-fry of rice noodles with chicken thighs and broccoli florets. Just a few ingredients and very high heat (turn on your hood or vent fan) produces appealing flavorful bowls. What you need to ease the transition.

Salt, to taste 10 ounces pad Thai rice noodles 2 tablespoons canola oil 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped 1 pound skinless boneless chicken thighs, cut into ½-inch pieces 4 teaspoons Asian fish sauce, or more to taste 3 teaspoons sugar 5 scallions, pale green and white parts cut into ½-inch pieces, green tops finely chopped ½ pound broccoli, stalks thinly sliced, florets cut into 1½-inch pieces 3 tablespoons soy sauce, or more to taste 2 tablespoons lime juice ½ cup roasted peanuts, lightly crushed Sriracha (for serving) 1 extra lime, cut into 6 wedges (for serving)

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook, stirring once or twice, for 8 minutes, or until the noodles are tender but still have some bite. Drain and rinse under cold water, shaking off the excess; set aside.

2. In a large skillet or wok over high heat, heat the pan. When it is hot, add 1 tablespoon of the canola oil and swirl it around. When the oil starts to smoke, add half the garlic, take the pan off the heat, let the garlic sizzle for 15 seconds, or until it is just starting to turn golden.

3. Add the chicken and stir to coat it in the oil. Return the wok to the heat, and cook the chicken, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add 1 teaspoon of the fish sauce and 1 teaspoon sugar and cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the chicken is just cooked through.

4. Tip the chicken into a bowl. Use paper towels to wipe out the pan. Return it to high heat. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil, swirl to coat the pan, and when the oil smokes, add the pale green and white parts of the scallions and cook, stirring, for 1 minute, or until softened.

5. Add the broccoli, stirring to coat it in the oil. Let it sit for 30 seconds or so before starting to stir and toss it. Add 1 teaspoon fish sauce and 1 teaspoon sugar and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, or until the broccoli is bright green and tender. Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons water if the vegetables are sticking to the pan.

6. Add the remaining garlic, the noodles, and the remaining 2 teaspoons fish sauce and toss well. Stir-fry until the noodles are warmed through.

7. Return the chicken to the pan with the soy sauce and remaining 1 teaspoon of sugar. Stir-fry for 1 minute, or until the chicken is hot. Taste for seasoning and add more fish sauce or soy sauce, if you like.

8. Divide the mixture among 4 shallow bowls and sprinkle with lime juice, peanuts, and chopped scallions. Serve with lime wedges and Sriracha. Leigh Belanger

Leigh Belanger can be reached at leigh@saltandlemons.net.