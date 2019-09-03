Recipe: Turkey meatloaf hides a surprise center of ham and cheese, which melts as it bakes

Topped with a brown sugar-mustard glaze, and stuffed with ham and Gruyere cheese, this meat loaf is anything but mundane. It’s based on ground dark-meat turkey, which makes a loaf that is leaner than the typical mix of beef, pork and veal. Enrich the meat with sauteed shallots, carrot, and celery, along with a generous hit of Dijon mustard. Then shape it with wet hands, enclosing its surprise center. Bake with the sweet glaze, let it rest briefly, then cut into the loaf and watch smiles appear around the table when they discover the little burst of melted cheese.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 shallot, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 small carrot, grated 1 small rib celery, finely chopped 3 slices French bread, crusts removed and torn into pieces (about 1 cup) ½ cup milk 1 egg ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons kosher salt Black pepper, to taste 2 pounds ground dark-meat turkey 4 slices ham 2 ounces Gruyere cheese, cut into pieces the length of the cheese 1 tablespoon brown sugar

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line a rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the shallot and garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until they are translucent. Add the carrot and celery and cook 3 minutes more, or until the vegetables soften.

3. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the bread and milk. Mash with the back of a fork until the bread is broken up and the mixture is mostly uniform. Add the egg, parsley, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Add the shallot mixture and turkey and use a rubber spatula to gently fold the mixture together..

4. Scoop half the turkey mixture onto the center of the parchment paper. With wet hands, shape into a roughly 5-by-10-inch rectangle or oval. Shingle the ham slices on a work surface to a width that is slightly smaller than the meat loaf. Arrange the cheese in a line so you can roll the ham up like a cigar. Place the roll in the center of the turkey mixture. Top with the remaining turkey and gently pat to seal the edges and create a neat uniform shape.

5. In a bowl, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon mustard, and the brown sugar. Pour over the meat loaf and gently spread with the back of a spoon.

6. Bake the meat loaf for 45 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the mixture registers 165 degrees. Let the meatloaf rest for 15 minutes before serving. Claudia Catalano

Claudia Catalano can be reached at claudia.j.catalano@gmail.com.