Parlour in Brookline’s Coolidge Corner will serve you before and after the cinema

Where to Parlour. Restaurant + Bar, in the space that used to house Regal Beagle, now owned by two former employees. Parlour is almost adjacent to the Coolidge Cinema.

Why Get a bite at the bar in the back of the restaurant before your movie starts, or stop by afterward. Or buy the book you’ve been waiting to get your hands on from Brookline Booksmith across the street and come here to celebrate. The small bar has seven seats, the restaurant 60.

The back story The Regal Beagle, opened for nine years, closed last fall. New owners Luke Hayden and Meghan Murphy, both former Regal bartenders and managers, spruced up the place and opened as Parlour in mid-July. They financed it themselves. Beagle chef Stacy Cogswell is in the kitchen (she was a contestant on “Top Chef.”)