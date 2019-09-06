Banners to open at TD Garden, and the heat gets turned up on Hell Night

Coming soon: Banners Kitchen & Tap at TD Garden will open in mid-October at the Hub on Causeway (82 Causeway). It’s the first Boston restaurant for the Patina Restaurant Group, known for restaurants such as Brasserie 8 ½ and Lincoln in New York City. Enjoy tavern food, more than 60 beers on tap, and plenty of supersize TVs spread out among 25,000 square feet.

Spice: Fans of the East Coast Grill’s Hell Night (above) can relive the past on Tuesday, Oct. 1, when chef and ECG alum Jason Lord (Season to Taste Catering) and Paul Turano (Cook) team up for a revival at Cook Needham (109 Chapel St. at Great Plain Avenue). They’ll serve original and new dishes with various “bomb” levels of heat, including deviled eggs with pickled jalapenos, Thai chicken dumplings, sesame seared tuna with barbecue sauce, chicken and waffles, and braised lamb vindaloo. Wash it all down with a $10 glass of milk. It starts at 5 p.m.