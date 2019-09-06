Fall is around the corner, and at Jack’s Abby, so is Oktoberfest

Set aside your margarita and grab a frothy beer: Fall is nearly here.

To celebrate, Jack’s Abby in Framingham (100 Clinton St.) hosts its first Oktoberfest Sept. 27-29 with oompah bands, German food, and the introduction of a malty new lager, Copper Legend. (Sorry, no pumpkin spice.)

Pair it with wiener schnitzel and a special Oktoberfest pizza — braised ox, mushrooms, sauerkraut, and Hollandaise sauce. Hello, winter weight.