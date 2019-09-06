Fall is around the corner, and at Jack’s Abby, so is Oktoberfest
Set aside your margarita and grab a frothy beer: Fall is nearly here.
To celebrate, Jack’s Abby in Framingham (100 Clinton St.) hosts its first Oktoberfest Sept. 27-29 with oompah bands, German food, and the introduction of a malty new lager, Copper Legend. (Sorry, no pumpkin spice.)
Pair it with wiener schnitzel and a special Oktoberfest pizza — braised ox, mushrooms, sauerkraut, and Hollandaise sauce. Hello, winter weight.
Sip, sup, and groove to the melodies of the Schwarze Schafe German Band and the Old Post Road Octoberfest Band throughout the weekend. On Sunday, stop in for face-painting and Oktoberfest cookies.
Admission is free, but VIP packages ($50) are available with reserved seating, a three-course family-style feast, a welcome beer, your very own Oktoberfest stein, and a tour. Get more information at jacksabby.com and click on Octoberfest 2019.
Advertisement
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com