As Hurricane Dorian sweeps the Bahamas, Boston chefs are springing into action. Chefs Ming Tsai and Ken Oringer are currently on the ravaged islands serving meals as part of World Central Kitchen’s Chef Relief Team.
World Central Kitchen was founded by Washington, D.C.-based chef Jose Andres. The organization provides meals to people in disaster-stricken areas; Andres was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize in part for his WCK work in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
“I’m here because, as a chef, it’s in our DNA to feed and help people, no questions asked. When Jose set up shop, I reached out and booked a flight. World Central Kitchen is not just a kitchen feeding hundreds of thousands; it is a group that rises above all politics without any excuses,” Oringer said.
Andres tweeted a video showing him and Tsai during the mission.
Reporting in with my friend @mingtsai as we prepare to go to Freeport to see our @WCKitchen team there...while the second helicopter delivers hot meals to our team on Abaco! Thank you everyone for all the support, we can’t do this work without you 🙏 #ChefsForBahamas pic.twitter.com/jZeMTgpzMt— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 8, 2019
WCK executive director Nate Mook said that more than 20,000 meals were delivered yesterday by boat and helicopter.
“We’re so appreciative of the support that Chefs like Ming Tsai and Ken Oringer are providing as part of our Chef Relief Team. It’s truly a team effort that allows us to serve those areas hardest hit by Dorian,” he said. “Chefs, volunteers, every helping hand is making these deliveries possible so that we can reach more people every day.”
