As Hurricane Dorian sweeps the Bahamas, Boston chefs are springing into action. Chefs Ming Tsai and Ken Oringer are currently on the ravaged islands serving meals as part of World Central Kitchen’s Chef Relief Team.

World Central Kitchen was founded by Washington, D.C.-based chef Jose Andres. The organization provides meals to people in disaster-stricken areas; Andres was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize in part for his WCK work in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

“I’m here because, as a chef, it’s in our DNA to feed and help people, no questions asked. When Jose set up shop, I reached out and booked a flight. World Central Kitchen is not just a kitchen feeding hundreds of thousands; it is a group that rises above all politics without any excuses,” Oringer said.