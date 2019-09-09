At this year’s Fancy Food Show in New York City, the Rebel Green Deluxe Dish Soap display was especially inviting. After three days of cheese, ceviche, pâtés, and pickles, submerging one’s hands in water with floral-scented soap was a welcoming thought.

Rebel Green dish detergents, despite their light feel, work as well in the grease-cutting department as most heavy-duty action brands. The pleasant natural scents seem like what a home kitchen should smell like. The ingredient list is short and understandable. The soap is sulfate-free with a 95 percent plant-based surfactant (the “detergent” part that actually does the grease-cutting), and scented oils (the part that protects our skin while we wash dishes). The company has a line of air freshener products as well, so it knows how to make the dish soap smell nice; it sources essential oils from around the world.