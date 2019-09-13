Are you an alien enthusiast? If so, visit Bukowski Tavern Cambridge (1281 Cambridge St.) on Friday, Sept. 20, for a Storm Area 51 party. The otherworldly soiree celebrates an informal “Storm Area 51” event in Nevada (now canceled) that started — where else? — on Facebook.

Enjoy extraterrestrial food and beverages: “unidentified frying objects” (fries, rings, jalapeno poppers, and other fried treats piled on a “frying” saucer); a “Big Bang” burger; an Area 1-51 rum punch, and Harpoon UFO beers.