Are you an alien enthusiast? If so, visit Bukowski Tavern Cambridge (1281 Cambridge St.) on Friday, Sept. 20, for a Storm Area 51 party. The otherworldly soiree celebrates an informal “Storm Area 51” event in Nevada (now canceled) that started — where else? — on Facebook.
Enjoy extraterrestrial food and beverages: “unidentified frying objects” (fries, rings, jalapeno poppers, and other fried treats piled on a “frying” saucer); a “Big Bang” burger; an Area 1-51 rum punch, and Harpoon UFO beers.
Space out to an alien-themed playlist (“E.T.” by Katy Perry, etc.), as well as themed movies such as “Alien” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Be sure to pose with a cutout of an alien, too. Blast off at 7 p.m.
Advertisement
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com.