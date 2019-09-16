Harvard University grad Nick DiGiovanni has made it to the head of the class — on the 10th season of Fox’s “MasterChef,” that is. DiGiovanni, 23, who majored in food and climate studies at Harvard, is the youngest contestant ever to advance to the finals.

He’ll compete for a $250,000 grand prize and a chance to train under chef-judges Joe Bastianich, Gordon Ramsay, and Aaron Sanchez. DiGiovanni — who calls the experience one of the most “humbling” things he’s ever faced — will need to wow the trio with a three-course feast. Hopefully this will come easily to the Barrington, R.I., native, who studied under food writer Michael Pollan at Harvard and manned the saute station at Michael Scelfo’s Harvard Square restaurant Waypoint while in college.