Bon Appétit plans to release its list of America’s 10 best new restaurants on Tuesday. On Monday, it unveiled its top 50.

Two New England restaurants are on the list of the 50 nominees: Providence’s Aleppo Sweets and Somerville’s DakZen.

DakZen is a Thai joint in Davis Square. It won praise from Bon Appétit for its khao soi: “The khao soi alone proves that America needs another fast-casual restaurant.”