Bon Appétit plans to release its list of America’s 10 best new restaurants on Tuesday. On Monday, it unveiled its top 50.
Two New England restaurants are on the list of the 50 nominees: Providence’s Aleppo Sweets and Somerville’s DakZen.
DakZen is a Thai joint in Davis Square. It won praise from Bon Appétit for its khao soi: “The khao soi alone proves that America needs another fast-casual restaurant.”
DakZen and the khao soi won praise from Globe food critic Devra First in October 2018.
Aleppo Sweets bills itself as a “simple experiental cafe.” Youssef Akhtarini, a Syrian refugee, started up the bakery after arriving in Providence, according to the bakery’s website.
Advertisement
Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.