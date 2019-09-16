The soup uses the last of the summer harvest — leeks, green beans, small potatoes, tomatoes — along with angel hair broken up and cooked in the broth near the end. You need peeled tomatoes for both the soup and the pistou, so char them at the same time. The angel hair will expand in the pot and you may need more stock or water to thin the soup if it sits for a while. After simmering, stir in the pistou; the broth, which already has lots of flavor, will come to life.

Pistou (from the Provencal dialect for the word pounded) is a paste of basil and garlic traditionally made by hand in a mortar and pestle, then added to soups and stews. Some pistou recipes add egg yolks and olive oil to the paste, others use olive oil and Parmesan and make it similar to pesto, from which it originated. I like a simple version similar to one from the late British cookbook author Elizabeth David: a mixture of basil, garlic, and tomato. I use a charred tomato that has been skinned and seeded and whir the mixture in a food processor.

Advertisement

Heartier winter versions of this soup use more root vegetables and dried beans, but this is the best time of year to make a lighter one. Sprinkle bowls generously with grated Gruyere, which will melt on top and give the soup a lovely, nutty taste.

Sheryl Julian

Provencal Vegetable Soup with Pistou (Soupe au Pistou)

Serves 6

PISTOU

1 small tomato, cored and halved 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves 2 cloves garlic Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon olive oil, or more to taste

1. Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the broiler element. Turn on the broiler.

2. On a rimmed baking sheet, set the tomatoes flat sides down (you should have 3 total: 1 small for the pistou and 2 medium for the soup). Broil the tomatoes for 5 minutes, or until they are charred all over. Cover with foil and leave to cool.

Advertisement

3. When the tomatoes are cool enough to handle, pull off the skins. Coarsely chop the 2 medium tomatoes and transfer to a bowl with all their seeds and juices for the soup. Seed the remaining small tomato, discard the seeds, and chop the flesh coarsely. Transfer to a food processor for the pistou.

4. Add the basil, garlic, salt, and pepper to the food processor. Pulse the mixture until it forms a smooth paste. Add the oil through the feed tube. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, pepper, or olive oil, if you like.

SOUP

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 leek (white and light green part), thinly sliced and well rinsed 2 carrots, coarsely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 4 small red potatoes (1 pound total), cut into ¼-inch dice 2 medium tomatoes, cored, halved, charred under the broiler, peeled, and chopped (see Pistou above) 1 quart chicken stock 3 cups water, or more if needed 3 ounces angel hair or other thin egg noodles, broken up in a bowl (2 cups) ¼ pound green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces 4 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated (for garnish) Extra fresh basil leaves (for garnish)

1. In a soup pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the leek, carrots, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 6 minutes, or until the leek starts to soften. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes.

2. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and their juices. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

3. Stir in the stock and water. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and set on the cover askew. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are almost tender.

4. Add the angel hair or noodles to the pot and return the liquid to a boil. Lower the heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 2 minutes.

5. Add the green beans to the pot and continue cooking for 2 minutes more, uncovered, or until all the vegetables and the noodles are tender.

Advertisement

6. Stir the pistou into the pot. Add more stock or water if the mixture seems too thick. Return to a simmer and turn off the heat. Taste the broth for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with Gruyere. Garnish with fresh basil. Sheryl Julian