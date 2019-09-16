When her garden was bursting with ripe plum tomatoes, my Sicilian grandmother would make this quick, delicious lunch. She simmered chopped tomatoes, olive oil, and garlic into a chunky sauce, then added beaten eggs to the pan and cooked the mixture slowly over low heat. You don’t have to peel the tomatoes (she never did), but the extra step makes the dish even nicer. Toss in a few torn basil leaves at the last minute and serve with crusty bread and a sprinkle of grated pecorino Romano cheese. You’ll need an 8-inch nonstick skillet for four eggs to serve two.

3 large plum tomatoes (about ¾ pound) 1½ tablespoons olive oil 1 clove garlic, chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 4 eggs, lightly beaten 4 large leaves fresh basil, torn into pieces Freshly grated pecorino Romano (for serving)

1. Bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Using the tip of a paring knife, core the tomatoes and score a large x in the bottoms. Lower them into the boiling water for 1 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and run under cold water until cool enough to handle. Peel off the skins. Cut the tomatoes in half horizontally and with your fingers, push out and discard the seeds. Coarsely chop the flesh.

2. In an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil and garlic for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the garlic is sizzling and fragrant but not brown. Add the tomatoes and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes soften and most of the liquid has evaporated.

3. Season the eggs with salt and pepper. Add the eggs to the tomatoes and turn the heat down to low. Use a rubber spatula to gently stir the mixture every 30 seconds or so, moving the edges to the center, allowing the eggs to form large curds before stirring again. When the eggs are mostly cooked but still a bit runny, turn off the heat and cover the skillet. Leave to rest for 5 minutes.

4. Remove the cover on the eggs and sprinkle with basil. Serve with grated pecorino Romano and crusty bread. Claudia Catalano