Cherry cake at Jonquils Cafe & Bakery on Newbury Street. Ehab Al-Shihabi

The yellow jonquil has a center trumpet surrounded by slender leaves that brings to mind a cup and saucer. A vase filled with the flowers provokes a welcome feeling. Jonquils is the name of a new cafe and bakery with a patio on Newbury Street, and its ambience is welcoming as well: sleek with marble countertops and metal stools, one wall adorned with a floral art piece — an abundance of silk jonquils surrounded by greenery. There are three levels in the cafe where you can settle in, and one has comfy blue and pink upholstered banquettes. Downstairs there are tables where it seems quieter. Nothing is ordinary here. Espresso and pour-overs are brewed in state-of-the-art high precision machines, and so is tea, as glass beakers allow you to watch the process. There’s also a selection of flowering teas that dramatically bloom in hot water. “The concept for the cafe is theatrical and artisanal,” says owner Ehab Al-Shihabi. Sandwiches, steamed bowls, and quiche are on the menu, but the drama is in the desserts. Exquisite cakes in abstract, geometric shapes, each filled with four to six layers comprising mousse, spongy cake, confiture, cream, and crunch, line the display case ($8.75 each). Moscow-born chef Dmitriy Shurygin, 31, produces the labor-intensive cakes using molds and techniques devised by Dinara Kasko, a Ukrainian architect turned pastry chef. She visited when the cafe first opened. Kasko uses particular software and a 3-D printer to produce plastic molds she then casts in silicone to create cakes that look like art objects. One is crafted with small orange orbs filled with mango passion fruit mousse and layered with vanilla sponge to form the shape of a cube. It’s named Exotique Spheres. Another, Lime Basil, resembles an artichoke and has layers of vanilla sponge, marshmallow basil mousse, lime basil jelly, and a coconut crunch. All are ethereal and luscious. You will want more than one. 125 Newbury St. Boston, 617-982-6117, www.jonquilscafe.com