Coming soon: LUCIE Drink + Dine will open at the former Brasserie Jo location (120 Huntington Ave.) in the Back Bay later this fall. The restaurant and bar will feature a “modern global menu” overseen by chef de cuisine Michael Chandler, most recently at the Oak Long Bar + Kitchen . He was also executive chef at Grill 23 & Bar and Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s The Mercer Kitchen and The Mark Restaurant. LUCIE Drink + Dine will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with weekend brunch, a late-night menu, plus signature and classic cocktails, craft beers, and wine.

Openings: The chef behind food truck Jamaica Mi Hungry has opened a brick-and-mortar establishment in Jamaica Plain (Centre Street at Columbus Avenue). The restaurant, also called Jamaica Mi Hungry, is located right by the Jackson Square T stop. Chef Ernie Campbell has become known for jerk chicken, curry goat, and other specialties from his native Jamaica since launching the truck in 2015. The new restaurant soft-opened Sept. 12 and debuted officially Sept. 20.

Popups: On Sept. 23, Sekali pops up at Whaling in Oklahoma (Tremont Street at West Brookline Street), part of the South End restaurant’s ongoing “Meat & Three” series. Chef-owner Derrick Teh’s menu offers choices including ham dan pai kuat (pork rib with shrimp paste, salted egg yolk, milk, and curry leaf), Hainanese fried chicken, sambal corn, and pandan egg tart. Bartender Koharu Usui is creating cocktails such as the rummy Curry Me On, which incorporates the flavors of laksa, and the Wicked Pisang, a Boston-appropriate banana-themed drink. Teh, who has worked at places such as Momi Nonmi and Pagu, created the Sekali pop-up to share Malaysian food with Boston. Tickets are $30 via Eventbrite.

Naming names: The Patina Restaurant Group officially announced the first three vendors coming to its Hub Hall (80 Causeway St.), a food hall set to open this winter at The Hub on Causeway, and they are all familiar names: Monica’s Mercato, Sullivan’s Castle Island, and Mike’s Pastry.

Monica’s Mercato, a North End mainstay for more than 20 years, is known for its Italian sandwiches made with Italian cured meats, cheeses, and house-made rolls. The Hub Hall location will be the first location for family-owned Monica’s outside of the North End. Sullivan’s, known for drawing big crowds on opening day each spring, will serve its fried seafood favorites and give customers the chance to taste summer all year long. And Mike’s Pastry will bring its classic Italian pastries, including the famous cannoli, to Hub Hall — making it that much easier for North Station commuters to bring treats home.

In all, the food hall will feature 18 vendors. The restaurant group is also opening Banners Kitchen & Tap in The Hub on Causeway next month.