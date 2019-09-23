The ninth annual Let’s Talk About Food Festival (motto: “Saving the planet, one bite at a time”) happens on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Harvard Science Center (1 Oxford St., Cambridge).
The event offers a series of free, family-friendly seminars, demos, tastings, and workshops featuring various culinary luminaries, plus kids’ programming.
“The great thing about this year’s festival is that we’re very focused on the actions each of us can take to Feed the Planet One Bite at a Time. It’s a focused, fun, nitty-gritty take on what each of us can do, whether you are a kid, a parent, a millennial, a student or senior, or a dedicated home cook. You’ll leave this year’s Let’s Talk About Food Festival with new skills, new ideas, and a lot of delicious new tastes,” says festival founder Louisa Kason, a longtime Boston food writer.
It’s an impressive lineup: Aaron Bernstein, pediatrics instructor at Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Harvard Center for Climate Health and the Global Environment discusses food disposal and consumption with Saltbox Kitchen owner Ben Elliott; the US Army Culinary Team talks about providing nourishment to service members around the world; Beyond Meat chairman Seth Goldman discusses plant-based alternatives to meat — to name a few.
Kids can garden, conduct food science experiments, and grab a “passport” to taste foods from around the world. And grown-ups can enjoy a wine-tasting from City Winery and learn skills from Cambridge Culinary Institute chefs. There’s even a vegan chili cookoff.
It starts at 10:30 a.m. Learn more at www.letstalkaboutfood.com.
KARA BASKIN
