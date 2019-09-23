Before American-born Adeena Sussman moved to Tel Aviv, she used to carry big bags of za’atar home with her to remind her of the sun and spice of Israel, she writes in ‘‘Sababa.’’ Here, the spice, a mixture of the herb za’atar (hyssop), sesame seeds, marjoram, thyme, and sumac (ground red berries that taste like citrus), is mixed with olive oil and spread over a whole chicken. It’s set on a bed of potatoes and shallots tossed with sumac that get basted with chicken juices while they cook to produce a delicious accompaniment to the succulent bird.

5 medium red potatoes, each cut into 6 wedges 4 shallots, cut into quarters 4 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons sumac Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 whole chicken (3½ to 4 pounds) 1 small lemon 5 tablespoons za'atar spice blend ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 2 cloves garlic 6 sprigs fresh thyme

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Advertisement

2. In the baking dish, toss the potatoes, shallots, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, sumac, salt, and black pepper.

3. Sprinkle the cavity of the chicken with salt and pepper. Zest the lemon into a small bowl; halve the lemon and set the halves aside. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil to the lemon rind with 4 tablespoons of the za’atar and red pepper. Stir well.

4. Stuff the chicken cavity with the lemon halves, garlic, and thyme. Rub the bird all over with the za’atar mixture. Sprinkle it with the remaining 1 tablespoon za’atar. Set the bird on the potatoes, breast side up. Tie the legs together with kitchen twine, if you like.

5. Roast the chicken for 15 minutes. Lower the oven heat to 350 degrees and continue roasting for 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 165 degrees. Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes.

6. Remove the lemon, garlic, and thyme from the chicken cavity. Discard the garlic and thyme. Reserve the lemons.

Advertisement

7. Cut up the chicken in the dish so the juices fall onto the potatoes. Squeeze the lemons over the chicken and potatoes. Adapted from

‘‘Sababa’’