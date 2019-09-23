Authors Einat Admony and Janna Gur write in ‘‘Shuk’’ that Bukhari Jews from Central Asia, now Uzbekistan, went to live in Israel and New York. This dish of Jasmine rice, a Bukhari specialty called bakhsh, is cooked with merguez sausages, ground beef, chicken thighs, and chicken livers, all chopped so they’re morsels in this herb-scented rice, which is simmered with 4 cups of mixed fresh herbs (cilantro, dill, mint, and parsley). It’s served with a salad of fresh herbs. Allow a couple of hours to soak the rice before cooking. The quantities here serve a crowd.

3 cups jasmine rice 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, finely chopped 1 leek (white and light green parts only), finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 merguez sausages (8 ounces total), cut into ½-inch pieces 4 ounces ground beef 2 skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into ½-inch pieces 4 chicken livers, cut into ½-inch pieces 5 scallions, coarsely chopped 1½ cups chopped fresh cilantro 1 cup chopped fresh dill ½ cup chopped fresh mint 1 cup chopped fresh parsley 1½ tablespoons kosher salt Black pepper, to taste 4 cups boiling water

1. In a bowl, soak the rice in cool water to cover for 2 hours. Drain into a sieve and rinse several times under cold running water (this will make the cooked rice less starchy).

2. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and leek. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until the onion is translucent. Add the garlic, sausages, and ground beef. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Add the chicken thighs and livers. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes.

3. Add the drained rice and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until the grains are coated in oil and turn opaque.

4. Add the scallions, cilantro, dill, mint, parsley, salt, and several twists of pepper. Pour in the boiling water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the meats are cooked through. Turn off the heat and let the rice sit, covered, for 10 minutes. Adapted from ‘‘Shuk’’