For the Rosh Hashanah table, this braised chicken with chickpeas, carrots, and potatoes has a homey feel. Baking spices are sprinkled in the pan and plump dried apricots are also tucked in. Use both bone-in chicken breasts and whole legs to give everyone a choice of light or dark meat without having to cut up a whole bird. Instead of browning the chicken pieces first, set them on the bed of vegetables to cook. As long as the skin is not submerged in liquid, it will brown nicely in the oven. Before serving, cut the leg quarters to separate the thighs and drumsticks, and cut the breasts in half horizontally.

The dish is really an elegant one-pot dinner. You don’t need a side of potatoes because little golden ones are already in the pan. Chickpeas and carrots make the dish substantial, and the apricots add a pleasing bite. Sweet-and-Sour Kale with Golden Raisins and Pine Nuts (see recipe, Page G4) rounds out the Jewish holiday menu.