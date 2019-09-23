For the Rosh Hashanah table, this braised chicken with chickpeas, carrots, and potatoes has a homey feel. Baking spices are sprinkled in the pan and plump dried apricots are also tucked in. Use both bone-in chicken breasts and whole legs to give everyone a choice of light or dark meat without having to cut up a whole bird. Instead of browning the chicken pieces first, set them on the bed of vegetables to cook. As long as the skin is not submerged in liquid, it will brown nicely in the oven. Before serving, cut the leg quarters to separate the thighs and drumsticks, and cut the breasts in half horizontally.
The dish is really an elegant one-pot dinner. You don’t need a side of potatoes because little golden ones are already in the pan. Chickpeas and carrots make the dish substantial, and the apricots add a pleasing bite. Sweet-and-Sour Kale with Golden Raisins and Pine Nuts (see recipe, Page G4) rounds out the Jewish holiday menu.
KAROLINE BOEHM GOODNICK
Braised Chicken with Chickpeas, Carrots, Potatoes, and Apricots
Serves 6
|2
|tablespoons olive oil
|1
|large onion, chopped
|4
|carrots, coarsely chopped
|2
|cloves garlic
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|¼
|teaspoon ground cinnamon
|¼
|teaspoon ground allspice
|¼
|teaspoon ground nutmeg
|6
|small golden potatoes, quartered
|1
|can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained
|1
|cup white wine
|1
|cup chicken stock
|1
|cup dried apricots
|3
|bone-in, chicken leg quarters (skin intact)
|3
|bone-in chicken breast halves (skin intact)
|¼
|cup chopped fresh parsley
1. Set the oven at 350 degrees.
2. In a wide, flameproof casserole, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrots, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the onion starts to soften.
3. Stir in the cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the potatoes, chickpeas, wine, chicken stock, and apricots. Bring to a boil.
4. Sprinkle the chicken leg quarters and breasts with salt and pepper. Place the chicken, skin-side up, on the vegetable-chickpea mixture. The chicken skin should not be submerged.
5. Transfer the pan to the oven. Cook, uncovered, for 60 to 75 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees. Let the dish sit for 5 minutes.
6. Cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally; cut the leg quarters to separate the thighs and drumsticks. Return all the pieces to the pan. Sprinkle the dish with parsley. Karoline Boehm Goodnick