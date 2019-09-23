While honey cake is the traditional cake served on Rosh Hashanah, this one, which is packed with spices, a surprising hint of bergamot from Earl Grey tea, and plenty of orange flavor, should be on your table all fall. Olive oil ensures that the cake will not be dry, and Chinese five-spice powder — a combination of cinnamon, cloves, star anise, fennel, and pepper — adds an interesting twist on traditional honey cake spices. It is worth acquiring five-spice to add to muffins, carrot cake, or your favorite spicy dessert. Or substitute the four ground spices suggested here. All you need to make this easy cake is a bowl and a whisk. After it bakes in a Bundt pan, and cools, glaze the top with honey and orange juice, then sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Whether Rosh Hashanah is your traditional holiday, or one that you adopt, it is a sweet way to celebrate the Jewish New Year and the cool days that follow.

Advertisement

CAKE

Vegetable shortening (for the pan) Flour (for the pan) 2¾ cups flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons Chinese 5-spice powder (or substitute 1 teaspoon ground ginger, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, ½ teaspoon ground cloves, ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper) 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon 4 eggs 1 cup granulated sugar 1 cup olive oil 1 cup honey ½ cup brewed Earl Grey tea, cooled Grated rind of 1 orange 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Use the shortening to generously grease a 10-inch Bundt pan. Sprinkle it with flour and tilt the pan to coat it, tapping out the excess.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, 5-spice powder (or ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper), and 1½ teaspoons cinnamon until blended.

3. In a large bowl with a whisk, beat the eggs and sugar until light. Whisk in the oil, honey, tea, orange rind, and vanilla. Whisk in the flour mixture until evenly blended.

4. Pour the batter into the pan. Tap the pan once on the counter to settle any air pockets. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. (If you have an instant-read thermometer, the cake is done when it registers about 210 degrees.)

Advertisement

5. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Turn out the cake and let it cool completely on the wire rack.

GLAZE

1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon orange juice 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar or natural cane sugar

1. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat the honey and orange juice for 10 seconds, or just until the honey liquifies.

2. Brush the honey mixture all over the cake and sprinkle with turbinado or cane sugar. Let the cake sit for 15 minutes before cutting into thick slices. Sally Pasley Vargas