Rugelach from Quicksilver Baking Co. Susan Fain

We make it. You bake it. It’s the slogan for Quicksilver Baking Co., a Boston-based business that produces rugelach sold unbaked and frozen. You simply place them on a baking sheet and pop them in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes ($15 for 18). “We’ll do 90 percent of the work for you, ” says Susan Fain, owner with her sister Lauren. The Fains make the pastry, a Jewish dessert with roots in Eastern Europe, not in the traditional crescent shape, but filled, rolled, and pillow-shaped, the dough lighter and airier than what’s common. Choices include various classic sweet fillings — a mix of walnuts, apricot and raspberry fruit spreads, cinnamon, and brown sugar. But also offered is a departure from the usual — the dough spiraled around savory fillings: caramelized onion, blue cheese and walnuts; jalapeno and cheddar; and kalamata olive tapenade and walnuts. Adding savory fillings to the line was Lauren’s bright idea, says Susan. Use them as hors d’oeuvres with cocktails, or for an after-school or pre-dinner snack. The sisters, who were raised in Weston, established the company last year in honor of their mother, an enthusiastic cook who passed away six years ago. The dough was their mom’s recipe passed down from her mother. Customers often tell them that the sweet rugelach has a recognizable old-fashioned flavor. “It sounds like a cliché, put people clutch their chest and say, ‘It taste’s just like my grandmother’s,’ ” says Susan. Available at Olive Connection, 1426 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-879-9980; Captain Marden’s Seafoods, 279 Linden St., Wellesley, 781-235-0860; Beacon Hill Wine & Gourmet, 538 Main St., Melrose, 781-665-3332. To order for delivery (specific locations) go to www.quicksilverbaking.com.