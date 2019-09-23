The Extra Big and Loud Timer ThermoWorks

What makes this timer special are its jumbo-size numbers and loud beep. From ThermoWorks, a Utah company that makes precision instruments for commercial and home kitchens, the Extra Big and Loud Timer ($29, with battery) was designed for cooks who need a timer that can fall on the floor without getting damaged, has numbers big enough to read from across the room, and an alarm loud enough to be heard in a noisy kitchen or from another room. The timer works by pressing rubber buttons (no scrolling) to count up or down. It has a memory to keep the last countdown setting, shows the time elapsed since the alarm sounded, and a button to adjust the beep volume. There’s a flip-out tilt stand for counters, strong magnets for metal surfaces, and a provision for hanging on a wall. The timer is water resistant — no small matter when your fingers are often wet. Available at The Cook Shop, Lemon Tree Village, 1091 Main St., Route 6A, Brewster, 508-896-7698; and Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955.