As a longtime member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Max Weinberg has toured the world. Of all the places he’s been, Italy’s Tuscany region is his favorite — so much so that in 2007 he bought a home there, in Cortona. Weinberg, 68, who for 17 years was also the bandleader on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien,” will perform at City Winery on Oct. 6. He described his show, “Max Weinberg’s Jukebox,” as a “party, not a concert.” In addition to performing an eclectic set of songs suggested by the audience, Weinberg said he will share stories from his career that are in sync with the music he and his band are playing. Born in Newark, N.J., and raised in Maplewood-South Orange, N.J., Weinberg and his wife of nearly 40 years, Becky, live in Florida’s Palm Beach County. They have two adult children — Jay, drummer for the heavy metal band Slipknot, and Ali, a producer at PBS. We caught up with Weinberg to talk about all things travel.
Favorite vacation destination? Over the course of my performing career on the road and [on] TV, my wife, Becky, and I haven’t really been able to “vacation” all that much, but we’ve traveled so extensively with Bruce and The E Street Band that we know our family has been so, so fortunate to have seen the world, so to speak. However, I think the answer would be Italy, where we’ve had a home — in Tuscany — for about 11 years. When you’re there, you’re instantly on vacation. It’s a very relaxed way of life in our little corner of the region. In fact, the picture attached is Becky and I celebrating a string of concerts recently in Italy at our favorite restaurant, La Buccacia in Cortona. We had all our local friends over. Romano, the owner, is the best host!
Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Chef Romano’s Pici Pasta [at La Buccaccia] and local red wine.
Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’ve performed in Africa a few times, but on my bucket list is a trek through the mountains of Rwanda to observe the sadly dwindling great ape population.
One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? On vacation? Becky!
Aisle or window? Window, far forward. I love looking down on the landscape. Recently, on a trip to Los Angeles, the high desert of Arizona reminded me of moon pictures.
Favorite childhood travel memory? My first airplane trip in 1968 to visit my sister at Hickam Air Force base on Oahu, Hawaii, when I was 17. [It was] an old Boeing 707 . . . I had never been on a plane before. A highlight was going to the airfield to welcome the Apollo 8 astronauts home when they were in an isolation vehicle.
Guilty pleasure when traveling? Visiting all the great local mom-and-pop bookstores wherever we are.
Best travel tip? Don’t sweat it; everything will work out.
JULIET PENNINGTON