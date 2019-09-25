Max Weinberg and his wife, Becky, with Italian friends at La Buccacia in Cortona, Italy.

As a longtime member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Max Weinberg has toured the world. Of all the places he’s been, Italy’s Tuscany region is his favorite — so much so that in 2007 he bought a home there, in Cortona. Weinberg, 68, who for 17 years was also the bandleader on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien,” will perform at City Winery on Oct. 6. He described his show, “Max Weinberg’s Jukebox,” as a “party, not a concert.” In addition to performing an eclectic set of songs suggested by the audience, Weinberg said he will share stories from his career that are in sync with the music he and his band are playing. Born in Newark, N.J., and raised in Maplewood-South Orange, N.J., Weinberg and his wife of nearly 40 years, Becky, live in Florida’s Palm Beach County. They have two adult children — Jay, drummer for the heavy metal band Slipknot, and Ali, a producer at PBS. We caught up with Weinberg to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? Over the course of my performing career on the road and [on] TV, my wife, Becky, and I haven’t really been able to “vacation” all that much, but we’ve traveled so extensively with Bruce and The E Street Band that we know our family has been so, so fortunate to have seen the world, so to speak. However, I think the answer would be Italy, where we’ve had a home — in Tuscany — for about 11 years. When you’re there, you’re instantly on vacation. It’s a very relaxed way of life in our little corner of the region. In fact, the picture attached is Becky and I celebrating a string of concerts recently in Italy at our favorite restaurant, La Buccacia in Cortona. We had all our local friends over. Romano, the owner, is the best host!