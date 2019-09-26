Openings: Eh, Canada? Poutinerie by Air Canada pops up in Downtown Crossing (267 Washington St. at Water Street) from Thursday, Oct. 3 until Sunday, Oct. 13. It’s a delicious marketing campaign, promoting the airline’s destinations. (They operate up to 15 daily nonstop flights to Canada.) What better way to boost tourism than with cheese curds?
Enjoy fries doused in curds and gravy, plus inspirations from the company’s other global destinations — fries topped with steak and chimichurri from Sao Paulo, duck comfit and brie from Paris, or beet hummus and falafel from Tel Aviv. Each dish costs $5 (cheaper than a flight), and proceeds benefit About Fresh, a Boston-based nonprofit that provides communities with direct access to healthy foods through their mobile grocery store, Fresh Truck. Visit from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
Coming soon: Vegetables are bound for Harvard Square. Fast-casual empire Veggie Grill will open its 37th US location on Tuesday, Oct. 8 (57 JFK St. at Winthrop Street). The menu is completely plant-based: Dine on burritos, burgers, bowls, and salads.
Egyptian food will soon arrive at Somerville’s Bow Market (1 Bow Market Way). Koshari Mama first launched at the Mill No. 5 building in Lowell, drawing a following there and with events throughout Boston, including farmers’ markets. It’s run by mother-daughter team Sahar Ahmed and Dina Fahim.
The vegan restaurant highlights Egyptian street food, says Ahmed, and is named after Egypt’s signature cuisine, koshari — a layered dish of rice, pasta, lentils, deep-fried onions, and chickpeas. Also on the menu: eggplant rice bowls, eggplant and mushroom sandwiches, and lentil soup with an array of fiery sauces: raw garlic vinegar, shatta (tomato-based with garlic), narr (extra hot), and more.
It debuts on Saturday, Nov. 2, with a soft opening on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Los Angeles-based taco shop Pink Taco opens in the Seaport on Monday, Oct. 7 (374 Congress St. at Boston Wharf Road). Look for signature chicken tacos, bowls, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and strawberry margaritas.
KARA BASKIN