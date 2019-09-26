Enjoy fries doused in curds and gravy, plus inspirations from the company’s other global destinations — fries topped with steak and chimichurri from Sao Paulo, duck comfit and brie from Paris, or beet hummus and falafel from Tel Aviv. Each dish costs $5 (cheaper than a flight), and proceeds benefit About Fresh, a Boston-based nonprofit that provides communities with direct access to healthy foods through their mobile grocery store, Fresh Truck. Visit from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

Openings: Eh, Canada? Poutinerie by Air Canada pops up in Downtown Crossing (267 Washington St. at Water Street) from Thursday, Oct. 3 until Sunday, Oct. 13. It’s a delicious marketing campaign, promoting the airline’s destinations. (They operate up to 15 daily nonstop flights to Canada.) What better way to boost tourism than with cheese curds?

Advertisement

Coming soon: Vegetables are bound for Harvard Square. Fast-casual empire Veggie Grill will open its 37th US location on Tuesday, Oct. 8 (57 JFK St. at Winthrop Street). The menu is completely plant-based: Dine on burritos, burgers, bowls, and salads.

Egyptian food will soon arrive at Somerville’s Bow Market (1 Bow Market Way). Koshari Mama first launched at the Mill No. 5 building in Lowell, drawing a following there and with events throughout Boston, including farmers’ markets. It’s run by mother-daughter team Sahar Ahmed and Dina Fahim.

The vegan restaurant highlights Egyptian street food, says Ahmed, and is named after Egypt’s signature cuisine, koshari — a layered dish of rice, pasta, lentils, deep-fried onions, and chickpeas. Also on the menu: eggplant rice bowls, eggplant and mushroom sandwiches, and lentil soup with an array of fiery sauces: raw garlic vinegar, shatta (tomato-based with garlic), narr (extra hot), and more.

It debuts on Saturday, Nov. 2, with a soft opening on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Los Angeles-based taco shop Pink Taco opens in the Seaport on Monday, Oct. 7 (374 Congress St. at Boston Wharf Road). Look for signature chicken tacos, bowls, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and strawberry margaritas.

Advertisement

KARA BASKIN