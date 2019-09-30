Hotly anticipated food emporium Hub Hall (80 Causeway St., next to TD Garden and North Station) has announced three new restaurants, according to Patina Restaurant Group. Hub Hall is part of the Hub on Causeway development, and it’s slated to open this winter with 18 vendors, including the Smoke Shop and Mike’s Pastry.

Greek fast-casual staple GreCo will open a branch, joining Newbury Street and Seaport outposts. Enjoy gyros, soups, and salads. Boston Soup Company, meanwhile, will serve clam chowder, pho, gumbo, and more. Marc Orfaly from the Navy Yard Hospitality Group (Pier 6, Reelhouse, and before that, Pigalle) helms the kitchen. And Jamaica Plain-based juice bar JUICYGREENS will serve smoothies, juices, salads, and bowls.