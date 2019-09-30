You might have to move the toaster to make room for Tovolo’s silicone pastry mat ($19.99); it’s a small price to pay for the convenience of using the mat. The 18-by-25-inch mat, larger than most, lies flat on the counter and will not slip. When dusted lightly with flour, the nonstick silicone surface is a dream to roll pastry on. The rolled-out pastry lifts off easily and stays intact when making the sometimes perilous transfer to the pan. The mat is marked with pastry-making tips and conversion charts for metric temperatures, volumes, weights, and dimensions. For making pie crusts, there are circles from 5 to 16 inches across. After using the mat, sponge-wipe, dry, roll up, and slip back into its rigid sleeve. Available at Duck Soup, Mill Village Shopping Center, 365 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, 978-443-3825; Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Kitchenwitch, 671 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-6800; Local Root, 77 Leonard St., Belmont, 617-993-3188 and 2284 Washington St., Newton Lower Falls, 617-467-4847; and TAGS Hardware, Porter Square Shopping Center, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711. JEAN KRESSY