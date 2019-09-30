A few years ago, everyone was buying Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, a crunchy spice mix that gives foods the everything bagel flavor. Stores were often sold out. Now Trader Joe’s is selling Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend, which combines porcini and white button mushroom powders, dried onions, crushed red pepper, kosher salt, and a few other ingredients ($2.99 for a 2.1 ounces). The khaki-colored powder has a robust earthy, mushroomy scent that’s appealing, if you tend to like mushrooms. A few sprinkles add a mushroom taste and savory note (or umami) giving some depth to scrambled eggs, roasted vegetables, mac and cheese, or mashed potatoes. It’s delicious on popcorn — and a bargain for the price. Available at Trader Joe’s locations.