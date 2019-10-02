The Greek Street concept from Adams and her partners, Eric Papachristos and Jon Mendez, was inspired by the trio’s travels to Greece, where they spent a lot of time roaming, discovering food from family-run vendors on side streets, and eating at locals’ homes. Expect simple, authentic dishes like citrus-marinated swordfish souvlaki, cumin-spiced beef patties, and pork schnitzel with Greek herbs.

Opening: Chef Jody Adams is joining the lineup at Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive) on Oct. 7, bringing Greek Street , a spinoff of her fast-casual restaurant Saloniki , to the upscale food hall that opened in June in the Fenway.

Adams, who helmed Rialto for 22 years and later opened TRADE and Porto, said, “great food no longer depends on a fine dining environment and a white tablecloth formality.” She joins other top Boston chefs who have opened eateries in Time Out Market, including Peter Ungár of Tasting Counter, Kathy Sidell of Salty Girl, Michael Schlow of Michael Schlow’s Italian Kitchen and Monti Roman Pizza, Tony Maws of Craigie Burger, Nina Festekjian of Anoush’ella, and Tim Cushman of Gogo Ya.

“Jody Adams is one of Boston’s most celebrated chefs. We have been dedicated to bringing her to Time Out Market Boston right from the beginning, and we are very excited that she will now join our curated mix of the city’s top chefs and restaurateurs,” said Didier Souillat, CEO of Time Out Market.

Opening: COJE, the restaurant group behind Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar, Ruka Restobar, and Yvonne’s, brings Cuban flavors to Post Office Square with Mariel (10 Post Office Square), transforming a former bank space into a restaurant that is designed to reflect Cuba’s “decayed elegance” and celebrate the culture and cuisine of pre-revolutionary Havana.

Culinary director Tom Berry incorporates commonly used ingredients like sour orange and lulo fruits, white sweet potatoes and black-eyed peas, bijol spices, and fufu dough. And pastry chef Liz O’Connell has developed a Cuban pizza dough that is thicker and sweeter than traditional pizza dough.

As you might expect, the rum selection is impressive. And cocktails include the Mariel Mojito, which uses a native strain of mint traditionally used in a Cuban mojito. The mint is being grown locally, with Freight Farms, in conditions that mirror Cuban weather.

Opening: Kathy Sidell opens her newest venture, Sidell’s Bagel Bar, on Oct. 5 on the lower floor of MET Back Bay restaurant (279 Dartmouth St.), where she will offer make-your-own cream cheese mixes on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These aren’t your average cream cheese flavors. Choices will include scallion, togarashi, salmon roe, olive, curry, jalapeno, smoked salmon, pink peppercorn, everything mix, white truffle, harissa, and others. The bagel bar will also have smoked fish towers, bagel sandwiches, coffees, juices, and cocktails.

Chris Morris

Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @morrisglobe.