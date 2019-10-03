fb-pixel

A pop-up poutine restaurant opened in Downtown Boston on Thursday — and the lunchtime crowd was apparently very intrigued because there was a line out the door.

Poutinerie by Air Canada is open at 267 Washington St. near Downtown Crossing from Thursday, Oct. 3 until Sunday, Oct. 13, the Globe previously reported, and is part of a marketing campaign from the airline promoting its destinations. (They operate up to 15 daily nonstop flights to Canada.)

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, there were about 30 to 40 people in line, with about 10 people waiting outside.

For those new to the poutine scene: Poutine is a Canadian dish, featuring french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. (Trust us, it tastes better than it sounds.)

The Boston Poutinerie features 10 travel-inspired poutines, according to a statement from Air Canada, and visitors have a chance to win two round-trip airline tickets.

Their menu is also pretty affordable: Each dish costs only $5; drinks are $4.

Here’s a list of the type of poutines offered, according to Air Canada:

■  Montreal “The Classic”: French fries, cheese curds, beef gravy

■  Toronto: Moosehead beer-braised pork, French fries, poultry gravy, sharp cheddar cheese

■  São Paulo: Thick-cut fries, grilled hanger steak, chimichurri

■  Paris: French fries, duck confit, crème de brie, black pepper

■  London: “Chips,” chicken curry, raita

■  Seoul: Thick-cut fries, kimchi, twigim (deep-fried) popcorn shrimp, spicy aioli, green onion garnish

■  Shanghai: Hong Shan Yu (sweet potato fries), Chinese spiced beef kebab, hoisin bbq sauce

■  Casablanca: Sweet potato fries, taktouka

■  Tel Aviv: Thick-cut fries, falafel, beet hummus, masabacha tahini yogurt, sour pickle

■  Tokyo: Thick-cut fries, ground pork, ponzu and sesame sauce, pickled daikon or shredded carrot, ginger

The pop-up is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

More photos from Thursday’s opening:

About 30 to 40 people were waiting in line shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
People waited to buy poutine, a Canadian dish featuring french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
A look at the menu. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Employees made meals at the Poutinerie by Air Canada.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
The poutine restaurant also features a virtual reality “on board” experience of an Air Canada flight.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Tom Cook of Somerville ate his meal at the Poutinerie.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Globe correspondents Nic Antaya and Kara Baskin contributed to this report.