A pop-up poutine restaurant opened in Downtown Boston on Thursday — and the lunchtime crowd was apparently very intrigued because there was a line out the door.

Poutinerie by Air Canada is open at 267 Washington St. near Downtown Crossing from Thursday, Oct. 3 until Sunday, Oct. 13, the Globe previously reported, and is part of a marketing campaign from the airline promoting its destinations. (They operate up to 15 daily nonstop flights to Canada.)

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, there were about 30 to 40 people in line, with about 10 people waiting outside.