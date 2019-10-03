A pop-up poutine restaurant opened in Downtown Boston on Thursday — and the lunchtime crowd was apparently very intrigued because there was a line out the door.
Poutinerie by Air Canada is open at 267 Washington St. near Downtown Crossing from Thursday, Oct. 3 until Sunday, Oct. 13, the Globe previously reported, and is part of a marketing campaign from the airline promoting its destinations. (They operate up to 15 daily nonstop flights to Canada.)
Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, there were about 30 to 40 people in line, with about 10 people waiting outside.
For those new to the poutine scene: Poutine is a Canadian dish, featuring french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. (Trust us, it tastes better than it sounds.)
The Boston Poutinerie features 10 travel-inspired poutines, according to a statement from Air Canada, and visitors have a chance to win two round-trip airline tickets.
Their menu is also pretty affordable: Each dish costs only $5; drinks are $4.
Here’s a list of the type of poutines offered, according to Air Canada:
■ Montreal “The Classic”: French fries, cheese curds, beef gravy
■ Toronto: Moosehead beer-braised pork, French fries, poultry gravy, sharp cheddar cheese
■ São Paulo: Thick-cut fries, grilled hanger steak, chimichurri
■ Paris: French fries, duck confit, crème de brie, black pepper
■ London: “Chips,” chicken curry, raita
■ Seoul: Thick-cut fries, kimchi, twigim (deep-fried) popcorn shrimp, spicy aioli, green onion garnish
■ Shanghai: Hong Shan Yu (sweet potato fries), Chinese spiced beef kebab, hoisin bbq sauce
■ Casablanca: Sweet potato fries, taktouka
■ Tel Aviv: Thick-cut fries, falafel, beet hummus, masabacha tahini yogurt, sour pickle
■ Tokyo: Thick-cut fries, ground pork, ponzu and sesame sauce, pickled daikon or shredded carrot, ginger
The pop-up is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
Globe correspondents Nic Antaya and Kara Baskin contributed to this report.