The sprawling eatery, which spans two floors in the space previously occupied by Towne Stove & Spirits, is run by the Lyons Group — the folks also behind Sonsie and Back Bay Social Club in the Back Bay, Scampo and Alibi at Liberty Hotel, the Lansdowne Pub and Loretta’s Last Call in the Fenway, and Lucky’s Lounge in the Seaport, among others.

Rochambeau , a French brasserie offering fare ranging from coq au vin to profiteroles, is officially opening this week in the Back Bay, according to restaurant representatives.

Rocheambeau saw a soft opening this past weekend, and as of Monday, is open completely to the public, representatives said. It was originally slated to open in May but was delayed due to a construction situation, a representative said.

The food is under the direction of chefs Nick Calias, a 12-year veteran of Brasserie Jo and the Colonnade Hotel, and Matthew Gaudet, formerly of West Bridge in Cambridge and a former Food & Wine “Best New Chef” winner.

The dinner prices are commensurate with the all-star chef lineup and tony location at 900 Boylston St. The coq au vin dish costs $24, the signature hamburger is $17, the steak-frites dish starts at $29, and the daily specials can run up to $35, according to a menu provided by restaurant representatives.

Handout via Rochambeau

Meanwhile, a bar menu features dishes like lobster poutine ($16), a Parisian-style flatbread ($13), coq au vin spring rolls ($13), and an egg in a jar ($14), which is a signature dish from Gaudet.

“The menu features modern twists on French brasserie classics,” a statement from the restaurant said.

As for the space itself, an all-day cafe will occupy the front half of the restaurant’s first level, and will feature coffee, tea, and breakfast- and lunch-style food, such as tartines, sandwiches, and salads, as well as a signature cookie made with oats and dark chocolate chunks. Cafe prices are a bit more palatable, with most dishes costing around $10, according to a menu.

The other part of the first floor features a large copper bar with four sides of seating, surrounded by tables and booths. The second floor hosts the restaurant’s main dining space, as well as private event space. The restaurant will also feature a 65-seat seasonal patio outside.

“Design elements throughout the French-inspired space include a tin ceiling, greenery that will serve as room dividers, wrought iron, pink glass tile, pops of bold blue hues, and beautiful tile floors,” restaurant representatives said.

The name “Rochambeau” was inspired by a French general who played an integral role in helping the US colonies gain independence during the American Revolution. It’s also another name for the game of rock-paper-scissors, representatives said.

The café will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily, and the restaurant will be open for lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Dinner hours are from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and until 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The bar is open daily until 2 a.m. Brunch will be served Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

A chicken dish at Rochambeau. Handout via Rochambeau

The egg in a jar — a signature dish from one of the restaurant’s chefs. Handout via Rochambeau