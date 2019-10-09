A cafe is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily; lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. and dinner is served from 5 p.m.

Openings: The Back Bay welcomes French restaurant Rochambeau (900 Boylston St. at Dalton Street), replacing Towne Stove & Spirits . The Lyons Group is behind the two-level space; they also run hot spots including Alibi, Scampo , and Sonsie .

Italian-American restaurant Pazza on Porter (107 Porter St. at Paris Street) opens in East Boston on Friday, Oct. 11, cofounded by Raffaele Scalzi, one of the forces behind the Boston Pizza Festival. Enjoy steak and chicken skewers at the bar, plus meatballs, calamari, and homemade pastas in the dining room. Some might remember the location as the old Sablone’s Veal ’n Vintage — and a private dining room retains some history, including signatures from Diana Ross and Ted Williams.

News from the south: Marshfield’s Ocean Bluff welcomes Mae’s (563 Ocean St. at Satucket Avenue). Co-owners Sam Kauff and Eileen Price have impressive pedigrees: Ashmont Grill, 51 Lincoln, Formaggio Kitchen, and Bagelsaurus.

The 12-seat restaurant (eat in or grab-and-go) serves breakfast sandwiches and specialty lunch sandwiches with homemade focaccia — made with a starter from pal Mary Ting Hyatt, the powerhouse behind Cambridge’s busy Bagelsaurus. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Still more updates from food emporium Hub Hall (80 Causeway St., next to TD Garden and North Station), slated to open this winter: Look for Taco Dumbo (serving tacos, silly); hometown favorite Bianco & Sons Sausage; and a Caffe Nero coffee shop. It joins restaurants including GreCo and Monica’s Mercato.

Coming soon: Popular South End spot The Gallows will open a second location at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards (485 Arsenal St.), complete with doughnuts from their sister spot, Blackbird, and outdoor dining. Enjoy burgers, poutine, and Thai basil tequila. It joins upcoming restaurants including Shake Shack and Pokeworks.

KARA BASKIN